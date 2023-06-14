Dirco called out for lack of transparency, commitment to media diversity over BRICS media tender

Staff Reporter The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has played down questions around why it has sidelined the country's largest print and digital media group Independent Media, from a advertising and branding tender ahead of the BRICS Summit in August.

Also excluded are a number of other print and electronic media outlets including community media. The stance adopted by DIRCO raises doubt over government’s commitment to promoting media diversity and transformation. In a tender document published on June 2, Dirco invited services providers to submit their proposals requiring them to, among other requirements, to "assist with the placement of adverts" in four print titles namely the City Press, Sunday Times, Beeld and The Sowetan. Responding to questions on what criteria was used to advertise in the four publications, DIRCO spokesperson Clayson Monyela said that DIRCO’s decision was informed by budgetary constraints and readership of the four publications.

“Just like with the list of radio stations, the list of newspapers to be used is not limited to what is in the document. Depending on the budget, we could still add or subtract. “All credible publications with a readership that covers the target market qualify to be used.The list excludes many other titles from other media houses. We don't have an unlimited budget that can cover all publications,” said Monyela. Independent Media’s Chief Executive Officer Takudzwa Hove described Monyela’s response as “unsatisfactory”.

“We find the reasons provided as unsatisfactory as it is clear preference was given. We hope this is not an attempt to sideline Independent Media especially as we have been covering the BRICS related events extensively over the years and we have been a member of the BRICS Media Forum. That said, we are happy to engage with the relevant stakeholders to get clarity and put this matter to bed,” said Hove. Political analyst Sipho Seepe said the decision by Dirco is unfortunate but not surprising. “The current ANC has proven to be intolerant to views that are perceived to be not aligned with its interests...The other media houses have become the regime's ever-ready drum majorettes and lapdogs...Treatment of the Independent News stable is a form of punishment. For now, not much can be achieved unless one is prepared to throw one's money down the drain,” he said.