Dis-Chem’s withdrawal of appeal is the right call, says Competition Commission

Durban - The Competition Commission said on Friday that South African pharmaceutical retailer Dis-Chem had made the right call when it withdrew its appeal after being found guilty of price gouging.

Shortly after the start of the national Covid-19 lockdown in March, the Competition Commission reported to have received numerous complaints from the public against Dis-Chem for hiking the price of face masks.

Dis-Chem Pharmacies was found guilty on July 7 by the Competition Tribunal for inflating the price of its face masks.

“I am pleased that Dis-Chem has made this decision. The price increases that occurred during the state of national disaster were regrettable. We believe that the tribunal made the right call by condemning the conduct.

“We have been consistent in arguing that price gouging in a pandemic deprives consumers, particularly poor consumers, of access to essential goods that are necessary to prevent a further escalation of the pandemic,” said competition commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele.