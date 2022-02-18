Disgruntled customer found guilty of killing Klerksdorp car salesman

Durban: A 39-year-old man has been found guilty of the murder of Mohamed Dangor, who was killed at a Klerksdorp car dealership by a disgruntled customer. Soomra, 36, was gunned down at Speedy Car Sales in November 2019.

Confidence Sekgoro was convicted of murder and two counts of attempted murder on Thursday in the North West High Court. According to NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame, Sekgoro bought a car at Speedy Car Sales in April 2019 in Klerksdorp. “After taking ownership of the car, Sekgoro complained about some defaults on the car, to which the dealership obliged and took it back for inspection in Klerksdorp, at a cost of approximately R4700.

“The inspection results, however, showed no defaults to the car as it was serviced before. “The dealership ordered Sekgoro to pay for the costs of transportation before they could release his car back to him,” said Mamothame. Sekgoro approached the North West High Court for an urgent interdict to have his car returned to him.

“The court, however, dismissed his application, and the matter was struck off the roll.” On 11 November 2019, Sekgoro went to the dealership to collect his motor vehicle, but the sales manager, Mehboob Soomra, 36, after consulting with the dealership’s attorney, told him to pay for the transportation costs before receiving his car back. He was then told to wait for Dangor, who was the son of the dealership owner, to further engage on the matter.

Sekgoro then went Dangor, who was in the company of family friend Yusuf Ally, 61. An argument ensued before he started shooting at them. Sekgoro proceeded to chase after Soomra in the showroom and fired shots at him.

“Dangor was declared dead on the scene. Soomra and Ally were rushed to a nearby hospital to receive medical care after sustaining serious injuries. “Following this shooting incident, Sekgoro asked for directions to the police station, handed himself in and was later granted R10 000 bail.” In his defence, Sekgoro claims he acted in self-defence as Dangor had a firearm that he threatened to shoot him with and that another person in the dealership shot at him during this ordeal.