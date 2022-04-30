DNA sinks Limpopo man who raped old woman, killed her, cut her up and threw body parts into a pit toilet

Pretoria – The High Court in Polokwane has sentenced 32-year-old Gerald Khomotso Makua to life imprisonment after he raped two elderly women, and killed one of them. Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said Makua was sentenced on Friday.

“The accused, Gerald Khomotso Makua allegedly raped two elderly women and brutally murdered one of the victims during his reign of terror between 2016 and 2019 period in Hlogotlou policing precinct,” said Seabi. The High Court in Polokwane has sentenced 32-year-old Gerald Khomotso Makua to life imprisonment after he raped two elderly women in separate incidents, and killed one of them. Picture: SAPS On August 28, 2016, Makua allegedly found a 62-year-old woman who was collecting firewood in the bushes at Legolaneng village. He attacked her, raped the hapless woman before killing her brutally. Makua later cut the deceased woman’s body into pieces.

“Afterwards, Makua took her dress and wrapped the victim's hands and head (in it) and immediately fled the scene. The accused managed to dump the organs inside a pit toilet in Mogaung village,” said Seabi. The victim, Thabitha Hlakodi's body was recovered after a few days and later buried by her relatives without the missing body parts. “The accused continued with his horrendous acts at Mogaung village on June 8, 2019 after he gained entry inside a house in the evening and found a 59-year-old woman who was threatened and raped by the unknown suspect who fled the scene afterwards.

“A rape case was opened at SAPS Hlogotlou and later transferred to the Grobblersdal family violence and child protection unit (FCS). Warrant Officer Moses Matema was assigned to investigate the case and through his indefatigable abilities and dedication he finally managed to apprehend the rapist at his residence in Sterkfontein village on April 7, 2020,” Seabi said. Warrant Officer Moses Matema of the SAPS Hlogotlou has been commended after the conviction of rapist Gerald Khomotso Makua. Picture: SAPS The SAPS said Makua was positively linked to the horrendous crimes through DNA samples. IOL