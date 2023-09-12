Do you want to be your own boss? You need these five traits to be a successful entrepreneur

With record-high unemployment levels, especially amongst South African youth, more young people are thinking about going down the entrepreneurial route. However, many people are afraid to answer the call of entrepreneurship.

A 2020 study by the University of Stellenbosch Business School (UBS) showed that 49.8% of South Africans continue to fear failure, which discourages them from launching their own businesses. Arnoux Mare, chief executive of Innovative Solutions Group, shares five traits aspiring entrepreneurs need to be successful. 1. Courage

Successful entrepreneurs do not wait until they have perfected their business ideas or products. By having the courage to act quickly and seizing opportunities, you can improve your products or service offerings as you go along. 2. Focus Entrepreneurs who lose focus on their core service and purpose will see their new venture crumble. Focus on defining your target market and what unique needs your business is fulfilling, and then play to your strengths.

3. Agility In a modern, highly competitive environment, it is important that entrepreneurs are agile. You need to be able to respond to market trends and opportunities to stay ahead of the pack. This agility can come from encouraging innovation and inviting new ideas and suggestions from staff and clients.

You need to be stubborn about achieving your goals but flexible enough to change your plans if certain things don’t work out. 4. Willingness to listen Successful entrepreneurs are willing to accept input from others and be guided by their expertise. You can learn important business lessons by listening to advice on social media or through webinars.

Listen to what other successful entrepreneurs have to say, implement their successful practices, and learn from the lessons they have learned. 5. Self-discipline Entrepreneurs need the self-discipline to avoid procrastinating and consistently work hard. To ensure success, they often put in long hours.