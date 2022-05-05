Domestic workers endure low wages, despite being subjected to abuse and exploitation, says Labour Department

Pretoria – The Department of Employment and Labour has conducted a number of inspections to assess the conditions on the employment of domestic workers across Mpumalanga. Departmental spokesperson Teboho Thejane said the inspections have confirmed that many employers are found wanting when it comes to compliance with labour legislation.

“The inspections were to determine the employers’ compliance with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, Sectoral Determination, including the National Minimum Wage (NMW) Act. The outcome of this exercise has indicated a need for an advocacy session with the domestic worker’s sector,” Thejane said. The department will be holding a seminar titled: “Paying the national minimum wage is the right thing to do” in a bid to heighten compliance with the labour legislation. “The seminar comes in a year in which for the first time the National Minimum Wage for domestic workers has fallen in line with other sectors. Furthermore, domestic workers can now be registered as employees with the Compensation Fund against injuries on duty. The National Minimum Wage for each ordinary hour worked had been increased from R21.69 to R23.19 for the year 2022 with effect from 1 March 2022,” Thejane said.

The seminar is part of the department’s Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) unit in a bid to educate stakeholders on labour laws and to promote compliance. “The domestic workers’ sector has long been identified as a problematic sector when it comes to compliance with labour laws, with workers still paid lower wages and subjected to sorts of abuse and exploitation,” Thejane said. During the upcoming seminar, the outcome of the inspection blitz is expected to be unveiled.

“The seminar is also expected to focus on compliance with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, the National Minimum Wage Act, Unemployment Insurance Act, the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act. There will also be a presentation on the disputes referred to the CCMA (Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration). Stakeholders targeted by the seminar include: domestic workers, gardeners, trade unions, organised business, employer organisations, organised labour and bargaining councils. The seminar will be held at KwaMhlanga Hall in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

