Dr Nandipha Magudumana and father back in court today

Bloemfontein - Dr Nandipha Magudumana will make her second appearance at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court, this time alongside her father and two others, who face a slew of serious charges. Magudumana faces a number of serious charges including defeating the ends of justice by aiding “Facebook Rapist” Thabo Bester in his escape from prison, fraud, violating corpses and murder.

She will be joined in the dock with her father Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, co-accused and former G4S prison warden Senohe Matsoara and Integritron CCTV technician Tebogo James Lipholo. The accused are expected to apply for bail at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Monday, however there is also the possibility of more charges being added to their docket. Bester and his partner Magudumana, landed in South Africa from Tanzania amid heavy police presence last week.

Before the scandal, Magudumana was known as a celebrity doctor who was loved by many people. Magudumana is the CEO and founder of Optimum medical aesthetics solution company situated in Morningside, Sandton. She is known for her lavish lifestyle and luxury mansion and cars. She also made it to Mail&Guardian 200 Young SA, SADC Top 100 Young Leaders 2018, Top 20 Most Influential Young South Africans 2018.

According to reports, Magudumana had in the past claimed three dead bodies from a mortuary and had also claimed to be Bester’s customary wife. She claimed that one of the bodies was that of her father. One of these bodies was found in Bester's cell in his place during his escape.

Bester faked his death and walked out of the public-private Mangaung facility in May last year. Magudumana, her father and G4S security employees allegedly assisted Bester in his brazen walk out of prison.