Chairperson of AYO Technology Solutions, Dr Wallace Mgoqi has passed away. The retired advocate, attorney, businessman and activist passed away on Monday evening. It is believed he suffered a heart attack.

Dr Mgoqi served as AYO’s chairperson since 2018. During a respected judicial and public service career, he served as acting judge in the Land Claims Court from 2014 to 2019, as Chief Land Claims Commissioner in 1999, on the Commission for Gender Equality between 2012 and 2019, and as City Manager for the City of Cape Town between 2003 and 2006. Dr Mgoqi also served on the boards of the National Development Agency, UCT’s Alumni Advisory Board and Ernest Mancoba Advisory Board.

He held three honorary doctorates from University of Cape Town, Walter Sisulu University and New York University. His long-time friend and business partner Dr Iqbal Survé paid a moving tribute to Dr Mgoqi: “It is with great sadness that I wish to inform you that my dear friend, colleague and chairman of AYO Dr Wallace Mgoqi has very sadly left our presence. “Dr Mgoqi is a dear friend, colleague, mentor, someone whom I’ve known for more than three decades. He was a distinguished man; three honorary doctorates.