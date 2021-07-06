Driver assaulted by community after three pedestrians run over and killed

DURBAN - KwaZulu Natal police have confirmed that no one has been charged after three pedestrians were run over and killed in Verulam on Saturday night. According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the incident took place around 10.30pm in Tottenham Road, Parkgate.

“Three pedestrians aged between 22 and 25 were knocked (over) by a vehicle. Two died on the scene and the third pedestrian was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on arrival.” She said a case of culpable homicide was opened at Verulam police station for investigation. Mbele said no one has been charged.

“The driver was beaten by community members and taken to hospital for medical attention.” Prem Balram, from Reaction Unit SA, said they were called to the scene by residents in the area who had requested assistance for the injured. “Reaction Officers and Rusa Medics were dispatched to the scene and on arrival found an angry mob assaulting a man.

“According to the public, the vehicle was allegedly travelling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and ploughed into the pedestrians. His vehicle then crashed into a tree.” Balram said medics assessed the injured and found that two pedestrians had been fatally injured. The third person died in hospital, he said.