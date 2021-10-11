Driver charged with culpable homicide after two joggers killed in Tongaat
Durban: KwaZulu Natal police said a 29-year-old man is due in court following the death of two joggers in Tongaat on Saturday morning.
According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, it is alleged that at around 7.30am on Saturday on Trurolands in Tongaat, two males aged 55 and 59 were knocked by a vehicle that failed to stop after an accident.
“The victims were declared dead at the scene. The same vehicle also crashed into a minibus taxi, and no one was injured.”
Gwala said a 29-year-old suspect was arrested and expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, the two men were on their morning run.
“A bystander contacted the RUSA Tongaat Operations Centre at 06:56 requesting assistance for the two critically injured men. On arrival, paramedics assessed the joggers and found that they had been fatally injured.
“According to the bystander, a blue Honda was travelling at a high rate of speed when the vehicle suddenly veered onto the pavement and mowed down the two men. The vehicle sped off without stopping.”
