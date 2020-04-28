Driver shot while delivering bread in Pinetown

Durban - A delivery driver has been seriously injured after he was shot while delivering bread in Pinetown on Tuesday at around noon.

According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics, the man, believed to be in his 50s, sustained a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

Jamieson said the man had been seated in his delivery truck in Regent Street, off Shepstone Road in the New Germany area, when he came under fire.

He said while the reasons behind the shooting is unknown at this stage, it could be linked to a possible robbery.

Jamieson said the man had to be treated by Rescue Care's Advanced Life Support paramedics before being rushed through to a nearby hospital for the further care he requires.