News
A MAN who was freed from a vehicle using the jaws of life following a head-on collision walked away uninjured. Picture: Emer-G-Med paramedics
A MAN who was freed from a vehicle using the jaws of life following a head-on collision walked away uninjured. Picture: Emer-G-Med paramedics

Driver walks away uninjured in horror head-on collision

By Jolene Marriah-Maharaj Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

THE driver of a Isuzu single cab that was involved in a head-on collision had to be cut free from the wreckage using the jaws of life, but walked away from the scene uninjured.

According to Kyle van Reenen Emer-G-Med, paramedics responded to the accident on Stella Road in the Malvern area, west of Durban.

“On arrival a light delivery vehicle was found to have collided head-on with a heavy duty vehicle leaving the driver of the light delivery vehicle entrapped.

“Specialist hydraulic tools including the jaws of life had to be used to free him from the wreckage.

“Once free paramedics assessed the man and found him to have remarkably suffered no injuries and he declined any further hospital treatment.”

van Reenen said the other driver was also not injured.

IOL

Road Accidents

Share this article: