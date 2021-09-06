Driver walks away uninjured in horror head-on collision
THE driver of a Isuzu single cab that was involved in a head-on collision had to be cut free from the wreckage using the jaws of life, but walked away from the scene uninjured.
According to Kyle van Reenen Emer-G-Med, paramedics responded to the accident on Stella Road in the Malvern area, west of Durban.
“On arrival a light delivery vehicle was found to have collided head-on with a heavy duty vehicle leaving the driver of the light delivery vehicle entrapped.
“Specialist hydraulic tools including the jaws of life had to be used to free him from the wreckage.
“Once free paramedics assessed the man and found him to have remarkably suffered no injuries and he declined any further hospital treatment.”
van Reenen said the other driver was also not injured.
IOL