Drowning incident: Bodies of two Northern Cape teenage boys recovered in Hartsrivier

The bodies of two teenage boys, aged 13 and 14, who drowned in the Hartsrivier, Delportshoop in the Northern Cape have been recovered following an extensive search operation. Their bodies were recovered on Friday after they went missing on Wednesday afternoon, March 26, when they went into the river and failed to resurface.

Police spokesperson Colonel Cherelle Ehlers a community member reported the incident shortly after it occurred and police were immediately dispatched to the scene, and a search operation was launched. Unfortunately, the efforts to locate the boys were hampered by challenging weather conditions. "The search operation was hampered due to inclement weather conditions," said Ehlers.

Despite the adverse conditions, the South African Police Services (SAPS), alongside the Northern Cape and North West Search and Rescue Units, worked relentlessly to recover the boys. Their persistence paid off two days later. "On Friday, March 28, at approximately 10am, one body was retrieved, and at about 10.45pm, the second body was retrieved," said Ehlers.

Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola, the Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner, praised the rescue teams for their bravery and determination, she also and expressed her heartfelt condolences to the families. The SAPS used this moment to urge communities to exercise caution around water sources, especially during school holidays. “The SAPS have once again reminded communities to observe and exercise extreme caution around water sources and to prioritize safety at all times,” said Ehlers.