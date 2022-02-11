Drug dealer nabbed outside rehab centre in Durban

Durban - A man who was allegedly dealing drugs outside a rehabilitation centre in the Greyville area on Thursday has allegedly led police to his supplier. According to Durban Metro Police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersadh, its tactical support unit received information of a male transporting drugs and proceeded to the area at around 4pm.

“Police noticed several males would approach the suspect and hand over cash in exchange for a substance suspected to be drugs,” he said. Sewpersad said police approached the suspect, he started running and officers gave chase on foot. “The suspect ran into the rehabilitation centre and was apprehended in the room,” he said.

Sewpersad said the suspect was arrested and wanted to cooperate with police. He claimed he had worked at the rehabilitation centre, but this has not been verified. Sewpersad said en route to Durban Central SAPS, the accused informed police that he no longer wanted to deal in drugs and pointed out his supplier to police.

The supplier, 35, was nabbed in Gladys Mzansi Road, Durban and arrested. Sewpersad commended the team for the arrests and the positive work they had been doing to eliminate drug activity in Durban. “It is not easy and a daunting task,” he said.

In a separate incident, the Hawks arrested Jabulani Majozi, 33, for possession of drugs at Gezubuso area in Pietermaritzburg. According to Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, police received information about a suspect who was dealing in drugs in the area. He said a search was conducted and 102 heroin capsules, nine mandrax tablets and four parcels of dagga with the street value of approximately R3 405 were found.