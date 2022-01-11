Duo denied bail for allegedly killing North-West man who saw them stealing

Durban: The two people accused of killing 32-year-old Tshepang Seelo in Modimong village in the North-West were denied bail this week. According to Henry Mamothame, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in the North-West, the suspects Rebaone Malekanyo, 32, and Tumelo Tlonkwe, 31, appeared in the Taung magistrate’s court on Monday.

“In passing this judgment, the magistrate agreed with the state’s sentiment that it is in the interest of justice for the duo to remain in custody until the matter is concluded,” said Mamothame. The duo are charged with assault to cause grievous bodily harm, kidnapping and murder. The incident took place on October 31 last year. “It is alleged the accused were spotted by Seelo and his girlfriend stealing some items at a nearby house.

“They then confronted the couple and assaulted them, and subsequently took Seelo and left his girlfriend on the road.” Mamothame said Seelo’s body was found in a furrow on November 3. The duo handed themselves over at Taung SAPS.