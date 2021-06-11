Durban boy, 12, dies after allegedly copying TikTok video of setting sanitiser alight

DURBAN – Police are investigating an inquest docket after a 12-year-old died after he allegedly lit up sanitiser which burnt him. According to KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, it is alleged that on June 7 at 5.30pm, a 12-year-old boy put the sanitiser liquid into a bowl and lit it up with matches and it caused flames.

“The boy got burnt and was rushed to hospital for medical attention.” Mbele said the boy died in hospital on Wednesday and a case was opened at Umbilo SAPS where the matter is still under investigation. According to a message circulating on social media, the Grade 7 pupil was practising what he saw on a TikTok video.

The message further reads: “Filled a bowl with sanitiser and lit it causing it to explode onto him. He sustained severe burns and sadly passed on yesterday evening. Please talk to your kids about this.” The message requested that the family be kept in prayers during this sad time. “His passing away will leave a void for family and friends which will be difficult to fill.”