Durban bride-to-be and both parents wiped out by Covid-19, three days apart

Durban - A Queensburgh bride-to-be as well as both her parents have succumbed to Covid-19, three days apart from each other. Zoë Freshwater was meant to get married on December 19 but instead, days later, her extended family were making arrangement to cremate her and parents, Greg and Angela who all died after contracting Covid-19. Werner Gresse, who would have been Zoë’s brother-in-law said in a Facebook post that has been shared over 1500 times that the “generally healthy” 26-year-old was forced to cancel her wedding plans after testing positive two days before the big day. “Since then both her and her father have passed away from Covid related complications, and this morning (December 29) her mother also passed away after spending the last week in ICU (basically everyone in that picture has passed away),” he wrote. “When we look at Covid-19 we always consider the statistics, the mortality rate is statistically quite low, but people are forgetting that we are now dealing with a new variant of the virus, we do not yet know what the mortality rate is with this variant, all we know is that its transmission is more aggressive.

“Please people, be safe! it is each and every persons' responsibility to not only protect themselves, but also their loved ones. I truly hope that this post create some awareness of how devastating this virus can be on a household”.

Speaking to The Witness newspaper in Pietermaritzburg, a relative, Catherine Janse van Rensburg, said Greg, 63, got symptoms on December 2, followed shortly by Zoë and a week later Angela, 52.

Angela was admitted to St Agustine’s Hospital on December 19 and three days later he husband was admitted to the same hospital the newspaper reported.

On December 23 Angela was admitted to the ICU of the hospital and the same day Greg died.

Upon learning of her husband’s death, Angela reportedly went straight into a coma.

Zoë died on Christmas day after getting lung surgery the day before from all the coughing and her mom died on December 29.

