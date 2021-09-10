Durban couple found guilty of R1.2m travel scam

This week, the Durban Magistrate’s Court convicted Megasen Roland Chetty, 38, and Sarasvathi Belinda Pillay, 47, of 18 counts of fraud.

The crimes were committed between February 2018 and October 2019.

During their arrest in May, police said the suspects were linked to fraud cases in Chatsworth, Phoenix, Malvern, Town Hill, Tongaat and other areas.

Police said the modus operandi was to promise people that they would secure discounted holidays abroad and locally.