Durban couple found guilty of R1.2m travel scam
DURBAN: A Durban couple have been found guilty of defrauding people of R1.2 million through a holiday scam.
This week, the Durban Magistrate’s Court convicted Megasen Roland Chetty, 38, and Sarasvathi Belinda Pillay, 47, of 18 counts of fraud.
The crimes were committed between February 2018 and October 2019.
During their arrest in May, police said the suspects were linked to fraud cases in Chatsworth, Phoenix, Malvern, Town Hill, Tongaat and other areas.
Police said the modus operandi was to promise people that they would secure discounted holidays abroad and locally.
The couple were arrested and released on R5 000 bail.
KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the matter was postponed until October 21 for sentencing.
IOL