Durban couple spend the night with a black mamba in their kitchen

Durban: A Mount Moreland couple spent a night with a black mamba lurking in their kitchen until snake catcher Jason Arnold came to the rescue. Arnold said he received a call from the elderly couple who’d arrived home one evening this week and found a black mamba in their kitchen.

“The woman walked in and found the black mamba on the fridge. It was either climbing down or climbing onto the fridge.” There was a budgie in a cage on the table. “The snake was obviously looking for a meal. She got a huge fright and ran and told her husband. When they returned to the kitchen the snake was gone.

“They looked around and made the assumption that it had gone out. “They went to bed and in the morning, the wife woke up to find the black mamba in the kitchen. “It was coiled in a machine in the kitchen, and that’s when I was called in.”