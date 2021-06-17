Durban cyclist killed on N2 highway

Durban: A case of culpable homicide is being investigated after a cyclist was knocked and killed on the N2 highway south bound near EB Cloete interchange in Durban on Tuesday afternoon. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that the 26-year-old man was allegedly knocked by a taxi.

“He sustained injuries on the body and was declared dead at the scene,” she said. Gwala said the matter was being investigated by Sydenham SAPS. Kyle van Reenen from Emer-G-Med Paramedics confirmed that the victim was declared dead at the scene.

In a separate incident, in 2019, Omesh Ramnarain who appealed his conviction and 10-year sentence for the 2016 deaths of two cyclists, walked out of court a free man. In April 2018, Ramnarain was convicted on two counts of culpable homicide for the deaths of Richard Da Silva and Jared Dwyer in the Durban Regional Court. Da Silva and Dwyer were cycling on the M4 Ruth First Highway when Ramnarain, who had been at a nightclub the previous night, drove his Black Golf GTI into them, in February 2016.