Durban hijacker shoots himself in the foot during scuffle with victim

Durban: An alleged hijacker, who shot himself in the foot during a scuffle with the person he allegedly hijacked, is in hospital under police guard. KZN police said the incident took place in the Glenwood area on Thursday at around 1.30pm.

“The Umbilo Task Team received information about a carjacking at Ferguson Road, where a vehicle was taken with the complainant. “The police officers’ quick response led them to Alan Paton Road, where the police spotted the same vehicle with someone lying on the ground, bleeding from his right leg. “Upon interviewing the complainant of the hijacked vehicle, he alleged that the suspect jumped into his vehicle and drove towards Allan Paton Road with him in it.

“While the suspect was driving, the complainant pulled up the handbrake and stopped the vehicle. “He then fought with the suspect and, during the scuffle, the suspect accidentally shot himself in the right leg.” Police said the suspect was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with the serial number filed off and six rounds of ammunition.