Durban man jailed for 7 years for defrauding SARS of almost R12 million

Durban: A 62-year-old Durban man will go to jail for seven years for defrauding SARS of millions in 2013. Rabin Balmint, 62, from Newlands West, pleaded guilty in the Durban Magistrate’s Court this week, to four counts of fraud and one count of VAT fraud against the South African Revenue Service.

According to the NPA the fraud amounted to R11,7million. Natasha Kara, NPA provincial spokesperson said for the 2013 tax year, Balmint submitted fictitious tax returns via e-filing for his company Kiddo Trans CC. “These were done by creating fictitious supplier invoices and he received a tax rebate of R9.7 million.

“Also, he failed to pay VAT of R2 million due to SARS by the company. He was found out after a SARS audit revealed that the invoices were fictitious.” In aggravation of sentence, State Advocate Nirvana Rambali, said the accused’s dishonesty was fuelled by greed and had caused substantial loss to the fiscus. The Asset Forfeiture Unit obtained a Preservation Order of R500 000 against Balmint.

In addition to the seven years, Balmint was jailed for 12 months for the VAT fraud. Kara said the sentence was wholly suspended for five years, on condition that Balmint does not commit the same offence during the period of suspension. Kara said the accused’s age, his guilty plea and him being a first time offender, were some of the “compelling” reasons the court deviated from the prescribed minimum sentence of 15 years imprisonment.

