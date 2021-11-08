Durban metro cop in ’high spirits’ after being shot twice protecting councillor in KwaMashu

Durban: A Durban metro police officer who was shot twice while protecting a councillor is recovering in hospital. Constable Fanele Gcwabaza, 41, was shot in the neck and leg at C section Kwa Mashu on Friday

According to Durban Metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad, Gcwabaza, had been on official duty to protect a councillor when the shooting incident took place. He said preliminary reports indicated that three people entered the office and an argument ensued. A shootout ensued in which one of the suspects was fatally shot. “Two suspects fled on foot and the councillor was unharmed.”

Sewpersad said Gcwabaza was in high spirits and could not wait to return to work. “He was also visited by the Deputy Head Operations SW Mchunu from Metro Police. “We at Metro police wish him a speedy recovery.”

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, on Friday at15:45pm, police officers from Kwamashu attended to a shooting incident at a councillor’s offices in C Section,KwaMashu. “According witnesses three unknown men arrived at the premises requesting assistance. They were informed to wait outside.It is alleged that there was an altercation between the suspects and the security officials guarding the premises. “The suspects are alleged to have pulled out firearms and opened fire at the security officials. During the shootout one of the suspects was fatally wounded whilst one of the security officials was injured and taken to hospital.