Durban metro cop shoots suspect who allegedly robbed domestic worker

Durban: A Durban metro cop has been commended for his quick action in apprehending a suspect who robbed a domestic worker of her handbag. Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersad said the incident took place at around 3pm in the Amanzimtoti area.

“It is alleged the robber, 20, had just robbed a domestic worker of her handbag, purse and cellphone. “The officer was in the right place at the right time, heard the scream from the victim and saw the robber running away. “The officer pursued the robber who produced to knives to stab him.

“The officer shot the robber in his thigh and lower legs. “The knifes were found at the crime scene. The domestic worker’s items were recovered. “We commend the officer for his quick action.”

Sewpersad said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate was also at the scene. “The suspect was taken under police guard to a local hospital.” Kyle van Reenen, of Emer-G-Med, said paramedics were called to assist on the scene of a shooting in Dickens Road in Amanzimtoti.

“A male suspect sustained a gunshot wound after he allegedly robbed a female pedestrian. “Reports from the scene allege that when a metro police officer then tried to approach and apprehend the suspect, he lunged at him with a pair of scissors, resulting in the officer firing a shot to defend himself. “The man was treated and stabilised before being taken under police guard to a nearby hospital for further care.”