Durban mom can’t wait to celebrate first Mother’s Day with her triplets

Durban – First time parents Amrish Surujballie and Sarika Srikissoon are elated to be celebrating Mother’s Day this Sunday with their newborn triplets. The triplets were born at Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital on May 4, the same day Sarika celebrated her 31st birthday.

Story continues below Advertisment

Henceforth the triplets comprising of two boys and a girl and their mother will be celebrating one giant birthday celebration. “Our hearts are overflowing with joy. When we found out about my pregnancy both my husband and I were so excited. From early on in the pregnancy, I was aware that I was expecting twins but when our obstetrician, Dr Sagie Naidu, confirmed that it was in fact triplets it was a surprise bonus for us,” said Sarika. Her husband Amrish said they had been trying to have a baby for four years.

Dr Sagie Naidu, Sr Sushie Odayar (maternity unit manager), Sarika, Amrish and obstetrician Dr Mahesh Bhana, who is Dr Sagie Naidu’s colleague. Picture: Supplied “With Mother’s Day around the corner, I am looking forward to spending this day with her and our little bundles of joy. The nurses and doctors at Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital have been incredible. They have made my wife and I feel so comfortable throughout the process,” said Amrish. The triplets were born at 35 weeks through a caesarean section, with each baby weighing between 2.35kg and 1.71kg at birth. Commenting on the birth, renowned fertility specialist Dr Sagie Naidu, who has helped many couples fulfil their dream of parenthood, said the delivery of the triplets went very well.

Story continues below Advertisment

“This is largely thanks to great teamwork and the fact that their mother has been such a model patient throughout her pregnancy journey,” said Naidu. The bouncing triplets will be going home just in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday. IOL