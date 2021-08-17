Durban mom delivers healthy baby on the sidewalk

DURBAN: A woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl on the side of the road in Verulam on Tuesday morning. Prem Balram, of Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), said they received a call for assistance just after 8am.

“A 31-year -old female delivered a 3.3 kg baby girl on the side of the road on Ireland Street. “On arrival, Rusa paramedics found the woman on the pavement surrounded by bystanders. “A female assisted the mother with the delivery of a healthy baby girl.”

MORE ON THIS VIDEO: Loud applause as Durban metro cop delivers baby on busy sidewalk

Balram said that according to a witness, the woman began experiencing abdominal pains last night. “This morning, she was on her way to hospital when she went into labour.” Balram said it was her fourth baby.

“The woman and her daughter were transported to hospital by ambulance.” In a separate incident, a woman delivered a baby in the Durban CBD in February. Traffic warden Ashley Diedricks had been performing his duties when he was called by a colleague to assist a woman in labour.