Durban pensioner befriended by pregnant woman in shopping mall finds herself kidnapped,choked and robbed

Durban: Police are investigating a kidnapping after a Durban pensioner was allegedly abducted from a shopping mall in Glenwood during lunchtime. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the 62-year-old complainant alleged that she was shopping in a mall along Helen Joseph road in Glenwood on October 26, between noon and 2.15pm, when she was approached by what seemed to be a pregnant woman and her friend.

“The suspects held a sharp object to her side and instructed her to exit the mall with them and enter into a black motor vehicle which had two other accomplices. “They proceeded to drive away from the mall when one of the suspects strangled her and demanded her ATM PIN… In fear for her life, the complainant gave them the PIN… They stopped at a nearby garage to withdraw an undisclosed amount of money from the card and proceeded to a shop where they purchased items. “The suspects stopped in Merebank and instructed the 62-year-old female victim to exit the vehicle where nearby residents assisted. The motive for the attack is unknown.“

Dhevan Govindasamy, from PT Alarms, said they were alerted to reports on an abandoned woman in in Howrah Road, Merebank. “We found the victim highly traumatised. She alleged that while her friend was in the bank, she was befriended by two females. “In a sudden rush, she found herself being shoved into the back seat of a vehicle.”