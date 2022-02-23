Durban snake catcher hopes to save dog who was bitten by a venomous snake

Durban: Durban snake catcher Jason Arnold is hoping he makes it in time to save a dog who was bitten by a boomslang near Greytown, in KZN. Arnold said he had fetched the anti-venom from a local hospital in Durban and was rushing to Greytown.

“I received a call from a family that the snake was attacked and killed, and one of the dogs was bitten in the process. “The dog was then taken to the vet where he remains.” Arnold said, “luckily,” someone contacted him and told him about the dog and sent me a picture of the dead snake.

“I confirmed that it was, in fact, a boomslang, and from what they were explaining about the dog’s symptoms, which includes not eating, lethargic and just pale gums, it definitely sounded like he was bitten. “Hopefully, I’m quick enough to save the dog’s life and hope there isn’t too much internal damage.” He said both humans and dogs used the same anti-venom and added that while there is a window period to administer the anti-venom, but that would depend on the dog’s current condition, which is not too bad.