Durban vet dies from Covid-19-related complications on her daughter's 7th birthday

Durban: Tributes have been pouring in for Durban vet Omashini Armoogum who succumbed to Covid-19 related complications on Monday evening. Armoogum and her husband, Yesh Govender, ran the Montclair Animal Hospital.

According to her brother, Sugan Armoogum, his sister had been battling Covid-19 for about three weeks. She died in hospital. Sugan said the family were “absolutely shattered” following his sister’s death. “What makes it even more difficult is that she died on her daughter’s seventh birthday.”

Sugan said she also leaves a 5-year-old son. He said his sister loved animals and went out of her way to help people. “The tributes that have been coming in are evidence of this.”

Sugan said it was sad that during the recent looting and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, the couple’s clinic was looted. “Everything was destroyed and I think as they were trying to rebuild their practice my sister got infected with Covid-19.” He said Omashini’s funeral was expected to take place on Wednesday.

Meanwhile messages of condolences poured in on social media. Kendall Caresse Naidoo: “Thank you for all the love and devotion you have given to us and our pets. An absolutely sad day for us in the animal kingdom. May your beautiful soul rest in paradise. ♥”