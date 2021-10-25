Durban woman to remain behind bars for pretending to be a lawyer

Durban: A 30-year-old Durban woman who allegedly pretended to be an attorney has been charged for fraud. Police said the accused, Nomthandazo Shezi, appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court and was remanded in police custody.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the 49-year-old victim alleged that on October 10 he went to Ntuzuma Civil Court to seek legal advice about a site he intended to buy when a woman who pretended to be a lawyer approached him. “He further alleged that the suspect advised him to pay a deposit, as she would facilitate the sale of land and the balance was to be paid into a trust fund account. “The victim said he became suspicious when the promises did not materialise and the woman could not be reached.”

A case of fraud was opened at the KwaMashu police station for investigation. “An intensive investigation led to arrest of the suspect at her home in KwaMashu.” Mbele said since then another victim has also came forward to report that the woman defrauded her using the same modus operandi.