Durban woman who fell 15m from a tree saving a cat, stable in hospital

DURBAN: A woman was seriously injured after she fell from a tree on the KZN South Coast while allegedly attempting to rescue a cat. Shawn Herbst, from Netcare 911, said they had responded to the case in Warner Beach, south of Durban, just after 3pm on Tuesday.

“Reports indicate that an adult female fell approximately 15metre off a tree, landing on the asphalt below. “It is believed the woman had attempted to rescue a cat. “When medics arrived on scene, the patient was found to have sustained serious injuries.

“She was treated on scene by a Netcare 911 rescue technician as well as an advanced life support paramedic.” Herbst said that due to the seriousness of her injuries, a Netcare 911 helicopter ambulance was activated to airlift her to hospital. By Wednesday morning, Herbst said the woman was still in hospital in a stable condition.

In a separate incident, a duiker was rescued after it had fallen down a manhole on an unoccupied property in Tongaat. Paul Herbst, from IPSS Medical Rescue, said the animal was trapped. “Members from Umhlali K9 SAR entered the void and located the animal, before carefully bringing it to the surface.