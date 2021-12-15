Durban woman who stole R5.9 million from Illovo Sugar jailed for 10 years
DURBAN – A Durban woman who stole R5.9 million from Illovo Sugar has been jailed for 10 years.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Saloshni Naidoo, 41, pleaded guilty to fraud this week in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.
According to Natasha Kara, NPA spokesperson, Naidoo worked in the finance department of Illovo Sugar and stole the money over three years.
“She would divert the stolen monies into her bank account as well as that of a family member and a friend.
“She was found out after another employee reported her to management.”
Kara said in trying to recover the monies, the company was able to retrieve R2m from her bank account and the Asset Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority was granted an order to the value of R720 000.
In a separate incident, Yolandie Bartlett, 41, pleaded guilty to defrauding her employer Grindrod SA of R8m over a 8-year period.
Bartlett, who worked as a finance clerk was convicted and sentenced in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.
“In defrauding the company, she would create and process fictitious payments. The monies were deposited into her personal bank accounts, using four different accounts,” Kara said.
IOL