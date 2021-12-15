Durban woman who stole R5.9 million from Illovo Sugar jailed for 10 years

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Saloshni Naidoo, 41, pleaded guilty to fraud this week in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

DURBAN – A Durban woman who stole R5.9 million from Illovo Sugar has been jailed for 10 years.

According to Natasha Kara, NPA spokesperson, Naidoo worked in the finance department of Illovo Sugar and stole the money over three years.

“She would divert the stolen monies into her bank account as well as that of a family member and a friend.

“She was found out after another employee reported her to management.”