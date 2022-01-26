Durban's China Emporium to be demolished days after catching alight

Durban: China Emporium, which caught alight on Friday will be demolished. According to eThekwini Fire Department Divisional Commander, Nkulumo Dube, the building is expected to be demolished.

Earlier this week, the building was condemned. It has been six days that the fire department have been on scene damping down the ashes. On Wednesday, Dube said there was still smoke billowing out of the buildling “especially when the wind picked up”.

He said a meeting between City structural engineers and insurance assessors was expected to take place on Wednesday afternoon to decide on the way forward. “Everyone, including the owners, have been informed that no one is allowed to enter the building.” It was reported that the fire broke out in the generator room.