DUT to host summer graduation online, amid predictions of a Covid-19 fourth wave

Durban: A total of 1 549 of Durban University of Technology students will graduate at the Summer Graduation Ceremony on December 1, the tertiary institution says. The event will be hosted online via the DUT website at noon.

The DUT said its decision to host the graduation online was due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “We remain cautious since there are expert predictions that the fourth wave of the pandemic could be imminent. Therefore, we urge all of our graduates to celebrate their success safely and with the relevant Covid-19 protocols in mind.” The DUT said that of the 1 549 students, 864 were men and 685 women from the Durban and Midland campus.

Most of the graduands, 734, are from the Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment, and 308 are from the Faculty of Management Sciences. The DUT said 8 399 students graduated during the Autumn Graduation in May, taking the 2021 graduate total to more than 9 900. The Summer Graduation Ceremony will be constituted by DUT Chancellor Nonkululeko Nyembezi.