Early morning Durban CBD crash claims the lives of two women

Durban: Two female pedestrians were killed following a collision between a bus and car in the Durban CBD on Friday morning. Several others were injured. According to Garrith Jamieson from ASL Paramedics, they arrived on scene just after 6am to find “total carnage” on Alice Street.

Story continues below Advertisment

“There was an accident involving a bus, a light motor vehicle and multiple pedestrians. “Unfortunately the two females pedestrians believed to be in their 20s and 30s had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for them, and they were declared deceased on scene. “A further 10 people were treated on the scene and taken to various hospital.”

Jamieson said traffic was severely affected and urged motorists to avoid the area all costs. SAPS has been approached for comment. IOL