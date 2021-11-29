Eastern Cape cop allegedly shoots girlfriend dead after she finds him with another woman

Durban: The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said it was investigating a case of death as a result of police action after a policeman allegedly shot his girlfriend dead. This comes as the country observes the 16 Days of No Violence against Women and Children campaign.

The incident took place in the Eastern Cape on Sunday morning. Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said they received information that a police officer allegedly shot his girlfriend six times, fatally wounding her. “It is alleged the girlfriend went to the police officer’s house and she found the boyfriend with another woman sleeping in the house. An argument ensued and then the police officer immediately shot at the woman, who died at the scene.”