Eating affected McCain food products could have grave consequences, the consumer commission warns

Pretoria – The National Consumer Commission said it is concerned about food quality assurance in South Africa, as McCain announced the recall of some of its frozen green beans, and Spar-branded French stir fry. According to the McCain, there may be glass fragments in some of the bags.

“This is worrying us as a Commission, because we feel that there is some kind of laxity or weaknesses from the production side because we have other regulators that are there like the Department of Health and the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications that are supposed to ensure that in the food production itself, in the production or assembly line, suppliers make sure that quality is upheld all the times,” the Commission’s Thezi Mabuza said. “Again, before they (the food products) even hit the shelf, there should be random sample testing, and then keeping those samples for a particular time so that if there is quality compromises, they (food companies) have to inform the regulators.” Mabuza said the McCain food recall is not the first one in the sector, “and it is worrying us”.

“I think as government we should look internally and say what are we doing around the issue of food safety, especially having an essential regulator that looks at the process from the beginning until the end, when we get the food to the consumer. She warned that consumers could consume glass after mistaking it for ice, and the consequences would be dire. “That would mean your internal organs, especially if you swallow glass, that would cause internal bleeding. The reason we are warning consumers as quickly as possible is that it is very difficult to have that causal link if there is harm on the side of the consumer,” Mabuza said.

“When you have that product, when you have consumed and you present with symptoms like internal bleeding … in your throat, oesophagus and maybe in your stomach, a person could be able to link that to something that they have eaten. The supplier is responsible in terms of harm that emanates from consumption or use of their products.” McCain announced the nationwide voluntary public recall, citing the “foreign material”. “McCain South Africa is currently conducting a voluntary public product recall, nationwide. This follows reports that fragments of foreign material had been detected in specific bags of frozen sliced green beans and stir fry,” the company said.

“We have ascertained the source of the material, confirming it to be small glass fragments originating from a light fitting that has affected a limited batch of products only.” IOL