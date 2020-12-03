EC records 42 deaths as SA’s Covid-19 caseload spikes by 4400

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The Eastern Cape recorded the highest number of deaths, with 42 people having succumbed to Covid-19-related illnesses according to the latest report from the Department of Health. On Thursday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, announced that 94 deaths had been recorded with four of the country's Covid-19 hotspots, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, recording the highest numbers. This brings the number of Covid-19-related deaths to 21 803. Zweli announced that SA's cumulative Covid-19 caseload had increased by 4400 cases to 800 872. The numbers have increased by more than 4000 for a second day. He said more than five million tests have been conducted in SA of which 31 999 have been conducted since the last report.

Source: Dept of Health

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced there were three areas of the country that account for most of these new infections.

“These are Nelson Mandela Bay and the Sarah Baartman District in the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route District in the Western Cape. Hospital admissions in these districts are on the rise, in some instances comparable to those during the first wave of infections,” he said.

He said following a recommendation of the National Coronavirus Command Council and after consultation with Premiers, metro mayors and traditional leaders, Cabinet has decided to declare the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality a coronavirus hotspot.

Meanwhile, in an interview with eNCA following the president’s speech, Professor Salim Abdool Karim urged communities to abide by the restrictions put in place by government. Karim said he was most concerned about the large groups of people out and out, especially at beaches.

IOL