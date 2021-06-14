EC Woman, 29, jailed for for raping 13-year-old boy

According to Ngcakani, the woman did not dispute the allegations in court and argued that she was too drunk that day to remember what happened.

“On 04 June 2020, the boy and his friend who is also his age, had accompanied Dyamani to a relative of hers that also stayed in Gqeberha. Dyamani is not related to the boys, however, the three know each other. The boys spent the night at Dyamani’s relative’s house,” Ngcakani said.

“Dyamani, who slept in between the boys, started to play with the 13-year-old’s private parts while they were sleeping. The boy tried to remove her hand but she instead inserted his penis into her and had sex with him. The following day, the boy told his friend what had happened and the friend advised him to report the matter to his parents,” she said.