Education MEC to visit Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein following allegations of violent clashes between black and white learners

By Jolene Marriah-Maharaj Time of article published 12m ago

Durban: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein on Monday, following a violent incident between learners at the school on Friday.

The department said a violent altercation allegedly broke out on February 11, between black and white learners at the school, with some believing it was racially motivated.

Spokesperson Oupa Modibe said Lesufi would visit the school on a fact-finding mission and meet with school leadership and learners in order to determine the cause of the violent behaviour.

The MEC reiterated the department’s stance on violence in schools and warned that those involved would be brought to book.

“Violence, for whatever reason, does not belong in our schools and the perpetrators will face the necessary disciplinary action.”

