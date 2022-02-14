Education MEC to visit Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein following allegations of violent clashes between black and white learners
Share this article:
Durban: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein on Monday, following a violent incident between learners at the school on Friday.
The department said a violent altercation allegedly broke out on February 11, between black and white learners at the school, with some believing it was racially motivated.
Spokesperson Oupa Modibe said Lesufi would visit the school on a fact-finding mission and meet with school leadership and learners in order to determine the cause of the violent behaviour.
[MEDIA STATEMENT]: MEC LESUFI TO VISIT HOËRSKOOL JAN VILJOEN IN RANDFONTEIN— Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) February 13, 2022
Gauteng Education MEC, Mr Panyaza @Lesufi will on Monday, 14 February 2022, visit Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein following a violent incident that took place between learners at the school. pic.twitter.com/DUFIla66po
The MEC reiterated the department’s stance on violence in schools and warned that those involved would be brought to book.
“Violence, for whatever reason, does not belong in our schools and the perpetrators will face the necessary disciplinary action.”
IOL