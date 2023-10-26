120 pupils rushed to hospital with food poisoning in the Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has expressed concern regarding possible food poisoning in schools after 120 pupils were transported by provincial Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to Frontier Hospital in Komani. Dr Sizwe Kupelo, Department of Health spokesperson, said the students showed various symptoms, including itchiness, shortness of breath, and high temperatures, while others had normal vital signs.

The EMS responded to calls from a local school in Mlungisi, where 34 pupils aged between 8 and 15 were transported to the hospital following complaints of abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting. More cases were reported from another school around Komani, where the pupils were said to have suffered from an alleged foodborne disease. Currently, tests are being conducted to determine the exact cause of the illness.