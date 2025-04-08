Alarm as nine sex offenders remain in Gauteng classrooms despite convictions

Gauteng MEC of Education Matome Chiloane has disclosed that nine out of 12 teachers in the province with criminal records for sexual offences continue to work in schools, despite the existence of an established vetting process. This alarming statistic has raised serious concerns over the safety of learners across the province.

The revelation came in response to questions posed by Michael Waters MPL, the spokesperson for the Democratic Alliance (DA) on education in the province, who sought clarity on how many convicted sexual offenders remain employed in Gauteng schools. Chiloane confirmed that, of the 12 teachers found guilty of sexual offences, a staggering nine are still actively teaching. It is not known why they continue to be employed by the department. “Seven were at primary schools and five at special schools,” he said.

Moreover, Chiloane disclosed that over the past three years, a total of 40 teachers have been convicted in a court of law for sexual offences. Alarmingly, he said one remains employed within the department, having received only a “final written warning”. Waters did not hold back in his condemnation, labelling the situation as “reprehensible".

“Ten sexual predators are roaming school grounds stalking their next victims, and the department allows this. Learners, parents, and other teachers deserve better,” he said. He called on the Gauteng Department of Education to dismiss these offenders immediately. “This is unacceptable as it puts the learner’s safety and lives at risk,” he added.

Waters highlighted the vulnerability of young learners, especially those with special needs, and likened this situation to a serious threat hanging over their heads. In response to these serious accusations, the Gauteng Department of Education said it remained committed to a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual misconduct among employees. “The employment of individuals by the Department is subject to strict legal and procedural processes,” the department said.

The GDE explained that it relies on certificates from the National Register for Sexual Offenders (NRSO) issued by the National Department of Justice and Constitutional Development to verify the status of potential and current employees. “Before any appointment of employees, all new school-based staff undergo Child Protection Register screening, in addition to Personnel Suitability Checks,” the department stated, highlighting the checks that include criminal record vetting, identity verification, and qualification assessments. Chiloane assured the public that any confirmed individual listed on the NRSO would face dismissal in accordance with the law.