ANC and SACP celebrate 2024 matriculants’ success

THE ANC parliamentary basic education study group has congratulated the matric Class of 2024 for their remarkable and commendable achievement in the National Senior Certificate examinations. The study group’s whip, Sedukanelo Tshepo Louw, said the national pass rate, which increased by 4.4% from 82.9% to 87.3% with 47.8% Bachelor pass, was a testament to the hard work, dedication, and resilience of the learners, teachers, educational institutions and communities.

“This unprecedented increase reflects not only individual accomplishments but also the collective efforts of all stakeholders involved in the education sector,” Louw said. He commended the provinces with the highest Bachelor passes - KwaZulu-Natal followed by Gauteng and Free State. Louw said they recognised the performance of Quantile 1 to 3 schools, with 490 achieving 100% and 3688 schools achieving between 80% and 99%.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we acknowledge the concerted targeted efforts to strengthen our education system in the ANC-led sixth administration under the leadership of the former minister of education Angie Motshekga’s tenure that has laid a solid foundation for continuous improvement of education outcomes. “We honour her legacy and the transformative impact she has had on our education system.” Louw reaffirmed the ANC’s commitment to investing in the people through education.

“We are dedicated to intensifying their efforts to ensure that quality education is accessible to all South Africans, particularly in underprivileged communities. “This commitment includes increasing funding for schools, providing essential resources for educators and learners, and implementing innovative programs that foster a conducive learning environment. “Efforts are required to increase the number of Mathematics, Physical Sciences, and other technical subjects’ enrolment, which are critical to developing skills to propel the growth and development of our productive sectors,” Louw added.

He also said the implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act, the introduction of compulsory Grade R, and the expansion of Early Childhood Development would further strengthen the education outcomes. Meanwhile, the SACP also congratulated the 2024 matric class for the improved results in their examinations. “The SACP deeply appreciates the hard work of the learners, educators, principals, school governing bodies, parents and guardians, government officials, and the executive authority, especially the former minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, who built the consistently improving trajectory,” the party said in a statement.

The SACP also welcomed that every province improved on their performance and that every province achieved above an 84% pass rate. It stated that in terms of quality, especially in Maths, Science, and Bachelor’s passes, the system was still characterised by deeply concerning disparities, which needed attention as a matter of priority. “The inequalities require redistributive interventions, including adequate resourcing to eliminate the conditions that still characterise others as not only previously but still disadvantaged.”

The SACP said matric should not be regarded as the only measure of the education system’s performance. “The entire schooling system must fire on all cylinders to improve teacher and learner performance. Beyond that, continuing with post-school education is crucial in national and human development.” It also called on all sectors that contribute to education to continue working closely together to further the education and training development of learners, students, and trainees.