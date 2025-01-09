Back-to-school made brighter with BIC’s pen donation campaign for learners in need

As South Africa prepares for the 2025 school year on January 15, parents and learners are excited for new beginnings but also facing financial challenges, especially when it comes to purchasing school supplies. To tackle these challenges, BIC is continuing its impactful “Buy a Pen, Donate a Pen” initiative, which has donated over 16 million pens to under-resourced learners since 2012.

The programme encourages South Africans to play a role in supporting education simply by purchasing BIC products. For every pen purchased, BIC donates one to a learner in need. This year, BIC plans to expand the campaign, aiming to distribute over one million pens to approximately 400 schools during its annual roadshows, set to take place from March to June 2025.

South Africa’s high school dropout rate remains a pressing concern, with over 41% of learners failing to complete their education. A key factor contributing to this issue is the lack of access to basic learning tools. BIC’s initiative is helping to bridge this gap by ensuring that more students have the necessary resources to succeed in the classroom.

As families make their final preparations for the new school year, BIC encourages parents to make the back-to-school process more enjoyable by involving their children in selecting items such as stationery and lunchboxes. This can help transform the often stressful task into an exciting activity. For children entering their tween and teenage years, BIC highlights the importance of encouraging creativity and individuality to navigate social and academic pressures.

In a world dominated by digital tools, BIC also emphasises the importance of handwriting. Research has shown that writing by hand strengthens the emotional connection to words, providing learners with a valuable opportunity to express themselves. BIC also encourages families to explore the mental health benefits of journaling, drawing, and doodling, making the simple pen a gateway to personal expression.

To celebrate the start of the school year, BIC is inviting South Africans to share their back-to-school moments on social media. Parents are encouraged to post photos of their children in school uniforms with their favourite BIC stationery on Facebook or Instagram using #BackToSchoolWithBIC. BIC’s back-to-school products are widely available at major retailers, including Pick n Pay, Checkers, and Spar.