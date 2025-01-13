Basic Education Department set to release 2024 NSC matric results on Monday

South Africans will eagerly await the release of the matric results to see how the class of 2024 performed under the government of national unity (GNU). Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube will announce the much anticipated 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric results on Monday.

The ceremony will be held in Randburg, Johannesburg where top achievers will also be announced. Parents, guardians, teachers and all education departments across will be present. The 2024 results follow a legal battle between the Information Regulator (IR) and the department that the results should not be published. The regulator claimed that publishing results would expose learners' personal information.

Last week, the Pretoria High Court removed the IR's urgent application to interdict the publication of the results in newspapers from the roll. The court determined that the IR had not sufficiently substantiated the urgency of its request. The results will indicate whether the Class of 2024 has improved on the 82.9% pass rate from the Class of 2023.

The 2023 group recorded the highest rate since the dawn of democracy. The overall matric pass rate for 2022 was recorded at 80.1%, reflecting a 3.7% increase compared to the pass rate achieved by the Class of 2021. The Free State had the highest matriculation pass rate at 88.5%, followed by Gauteng at 84.4%, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) at 83%, and the Western Cape at 81.4%. Meanwhile, the Limpopo Department of Education (LDoE) has encouraged the Class of 2024 to seek emotional support while awaiting the release of their matric exam results.