Call for harsher penalties for abusers of the elderly

THE ARYAN Benevolent Homes (ABH), which caters to the needs of vulnerable and elderly residents, is calling for harsher penalties for those who inflict harm on elderly people. Ray Naguran, the chief executive officer of ABH, said: “There is a perception that the courts may not always impose strict enough penalties on perpetrators of elder abuse. This can undermine the seriousness of the issue and discourage victims from coming forward. It is crucial for the judicial system to treat elder abuse as a grave offence and ensure that justice is served, both to deter future abuse and to provide closure for victims.

“The abuse of elderly individuals by their children is a growing concern in our community. While exact statistics may vary, reports from local support organisations and social workers indicate a noticeable rise in cases. This issue is often underreported due to fear, shame, or dependency, making it even more challenging to gauge the full extent of the problem.” Naguran said there were several factors contributing to this trend. “These include financial stress, caregiver burnout, substance abuse, and unresolved family conflicts. In some cases, the elderly are seen as a financial burden, leading to neglect or exploitation. Additionally, a lack of awareness about elder abuse and insufficient support systems exacerbates the problem.