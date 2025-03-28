Celebrating Dr. Jonathan Butler: a musical icon's journey and achievements

Musical legend and internationally acclaimed South African composer and songwriter Jonathan Butler was recently awarded an honorary doctorate by Stellenbosch University (SU) for his significant contributions to the arts and culture, particularly in his role as a composer, songwriter, and performer. He was also recognised for his dedication to creating platforms that ensure access to the arts for young people from marginalised communities.

Speaking about the momentous occasion, Butler shared the emotional weight he felt as he walked up to the podium to receive his degree. "Walking up to the podium was very overwhelming," he said. "The thought of this happening to me as a little boy never occurred to me at all. Seeing my family there made it even more emotional, especially considering our experience growing up. "What we didn’t have in education, we definitely had in music. I felt so incredibly proud. The weight of it all was truly amazing."

Butler also reflected on his ongoing work and passion for music, stating that retirement is not a concept he entertains. "Retirement, what's that? To a musician, there’s no such thing," he said. "I’m always working on new music, and I love giving back to young musicians through masterclasses. "I’m also involved with Lelela Charitable Non-Profit, supporting over 5,000 children in Cape Town through the arts and education. There’s no retirement in my world."

On his ongoing collaboration with other artists, Butler added, “I’ve written for numerous artists over the years, and collaboration has always been key to my growth as a songwriter. It’s about sharing ideas and creating something beautiful together.” In his acceptance speech, Butler shared, “This moment is a dream fulfilled, one that has come through beyond anything I could ever ask, think or imagine. It is a glorious day, one that I will carry in me for the rest of my life. One of the greatest guitarists of all times from South Africa and Cape born Jonathan Butler performing at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. I stand before you deeply humbled. I am filled with gratitude and joy.” Reflecting on his upbringing in South Africa, he spoke about the hardships he faced growing up in Belgravia Estate in Athlone, Cape Town, under the shadow of Apartheid.

As one of the first artists of colour to be played on South African radio and appear on national television at a time of severe racial segregation, Butler's achievements were groundbreaking. As the youngest of 12 children in a family that used music to make ends meet, Butler began touring at the age of seven when he joined a travelling stage show. He was later signed to perform on a string of hit recordings, turning him into a local teen idol. His influence grew, and he later became a key voice in the international movement advocating for the release of Nelson Mandela and other political prisoners.

Having made a name for himself in Africa and the United Kingdom (UK), Butler's breakthrough in the United States came in 1987 when he toured as pop star Whitney Houston’s opening act. That same year, his Grammy-nominated hit single “Lies” reached #27 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and peaked at #18 on the UK Official Singles Chart. His cover of “If You’re Ready (Come Go with Me)” with Ruby Turner also made waves in the UK. Over the years, he has released over 28 albums, including several gospel projects, with his track “Falling In Love with Jesus” being one of his most beloved songs.

Despite his international acclaim, Butler has remained grounded and true to his roots. He is the first Global Entertainment Ambassador for the Lalela Foundation, which provides arts education for at-risk youth in South Africa. Through its arts curriculum and messaging, Lalela directly serves more than 5,000 South African learners per week. Butler continues to make music across multiple genres and tours the world. His latest album, Ubuntu, features a collaboration with iconic artist Stevie Wonder on a cover version of Wonder’s song “Superwoman.” Reflecting on his deep connection to South Africa, he expressed his ongoing commitment to young musicians in Cape Town through the non-profit Arts Capital. "My heart always longs for my home," he shared. "I come back every year to work with young musicians and share stories with them."

To aspiring musicians, Butler offered a message of hope and determination: “To the young Jonathan Butler’s out there, look up at the sky and believe that one day, you’ll take flight into your future. Practice, practice, practice, and always remember where you come from.” As he proudly accepted the honorary doctorate, Butler concluded, “It’s a proud moment for me, for my family, and for the community I come from.” [email protected]