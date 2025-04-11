Celebrating Hanuman Jayanthi: a week of celebration at Africa's largest Hanuman statue

Preparations are underway for Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations at the Shri Vishnu Temple Society in Chatsworth, which is home to the largest Hanuman murthie (statue) in Africa. Festivities for the celebration, which is the birthday of Hindu deity Lord Hanuman, commenced at the temple in Arena Park last week and will continue until Sunday.

Leading up to Hanuman Jayanthi on Saturday, the temple had, once again, erected a staircase leading to the top of the 15 metre tall statue. Devotees can make a donation to the temple and climb the stairs to the top, where they can offer water to Lord Hanuman by pouring Gangajal (water from the Ganges River in India) from a lota (water pot) onto the top of the statue. The statue was unveiled in November 2011 and was built to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the arrival of indentured labourers to Natal. The temple has commenced with its Rhot Project, where volunteers make and distribute hundreds of rhot, a traditional sweet offering in Hinduism, specifically made for Lord Hanuman.

Each devotee who visits the temple during the week-long Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations receives a freshly-made rhot, and a vegetarian meal prepared by volunteers each day. Paul Singh, the chairman of the temple, said the temple was abuzz with devotees and volunteers who gathered to prepare the meals, rhot, and clean the premises each day leading up to Hanuman Jayanthi. “While we do not charge a fee for devotees to offer the water at the top of the murthie, we require a donation. However, those that cannot afford a donation will still be allowed to offer water. The donations go towards paying for the hiring of the staircase for the duration of the festival, and the upkeep of the temple. There are temple volunteers available to help those who are elderly or have disabilities reach the top of the staircase.

“Everything we give free to the public is sponsored by our generous donors. We have volunteers who arrive everyday to prepare the meals, clean the temple and prepare the prayer goods." Singh said the Rhot Project had grown in leaps and bounds, and youth have become more involved in volunteering. Volunteers preparing Rhot. “We close off the hall to the public during Hanuman Jayanthi to host the Rhot Project, where we distribute thousands of rhot to devotees and anyone who visits the temple.