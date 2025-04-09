Chatsworth home invasion: young man dies protecting mother and sister

A young Chatsworth man was shot and killed, while protecting his mother and sister from armed men, who accosted them while they were drying clothes early this morning According to reports from the Mzansi Fire and Security’s tactical team, five armed men entered the property in Havenside from the rear of the premises, which leads to Bulbul Drive, at around 5am.

“When the female homeowner and her daughter got outside to dry clothing, they were accosted by the armed suspects. The suspects then rushed into the kitchen area, forcing the females into the house and demanding valuables. "The homeowner's son and husband got up after hearing loud noises from the first floor of the double storey home. When the father and son went downstairs, they attempted to fight off the suspects. The suspects fired shots, which struck the 20-year-old. "The victim was rushed to hospital but due to the bullets striking his vital organs, he succumbed to his injuries,” the report said.

Garrith Jamieson, spokesperson for ALS Paramedics and Emergency Services, said initial reports were that multiple people had been shot in an attempted home invasion. “Paramedics arrived on the scene to find that one person, a male believed to be in his 20s, had been rushed privately to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, he passed away before he could arrive at hospital due to the injuries sustained. “The man's parents, who were also present when the incident occurred, were severely traumatised and suffered medical conditions as a result of the incident. They were stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care they required,” said Jamieson.

Rajesh Balram, chairperson for the Havenside Community Policing Sub Forum, said residents are urged to remain vigilant, especially early in the morning and in the afternoon, as these were often the times that criminals strike. “If you are accosted by armed criminals, you must not retaliate. Rather co-operate and let them take what they want and leave. This prevents people from being hurt. Residents also need to secure their properties. This will deter criminals. If you are faced with intruders, try and get as much information as possible for description to help police with the investigation,” he said. Balram warned social media users against posting insensitive photographs from crime scenes.