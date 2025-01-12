'Comply or face the law': Gauteng government issues stern warning to scholar transport ahead of start of 2025 school year

Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has urged school transport owners to comply with operating licensing regulations or face the full might of the law. This warning comes ahead of the school re-opening for coastal and inland schools. This was also extended to drivers of the vehicles ferrying learners to and from school.

The department said it issued a notice to all school transport operators through their various associations to ensure they operate legally and that vehicles are roadworthy. Diale-Tlabela further warned that operators who do not possess valid operating licenses will not be allowed to transport learners, and may have their vehicles fined or impounded. "Our priority is to save lives in the learner transport system. Those scholar transport operators without operating licenses will not be allowed to ferry learners and those who do can expect to face the harshest consequences," she said.

The MEC mentioned that traffic law enforcement officials will be conducting routine checks and "those found not to be compliant will face the full might of the law." This is because in recent years, Gauteng and other provinces around the country have witnessed a number of school transport accidents which claimed lives of learners and community members. Many of the accidents were reportedly caused by unroadworthy vehicles and amateur drivers.